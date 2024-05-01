THIS MEANS THE ESTABLISHMENT HAS DECIDED TO SAVE ITSELF, AND THROW THE PROTESTERS UNDER THE BUS: College protests updates: NYC mayor blames ‘outside agitators’ for protests.

Related: UCLA falls to anarchy after counterprotesters confront anti-Israeli encampment: ‘Horrific acts of violence:’ The unrest started at 11 PM and continued for two hours before law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. Well, the police probably were in no rush to save the “defund the police,”/”All Cops Are Bastards” crowd.

Of course, protest violence doesn’t become a serious problem until it stops being one-sided.

UPDATE: UCLA protester says ‘Zionist thugs’ released rats into anti-Israel encampment. Meh, who’d notice? They’d fit right in.