IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH: Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show Up. “Listen to the cheers as they are all hauled away in buses for booking. More than any media pundit, this video will tell you what America — yes, even in New York City — thinks about these lawless, anti-American, antisemitic protesters.”
"It's finals! Can I go home?!"
The pro-Hamas terrorists are crying that the NYPD won't let them leave the building they broke into occupied and are going to arrest them.
Their tears are so delicious pic.twitter.com/kscU0aeXda
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 1, 2024