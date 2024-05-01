May 1, 2024

IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH: Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show Up. “Listen to the cheers as they are all hauled away in buses for booking. More than any media pundit, this video will tell you what America — yes, even in New York City — thinks about these lawless, anti-American, antisemitic protesters.”

Posted at 8:56 am by Glenn Reynolds