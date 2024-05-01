RISE OF THE RESISTANCE:
One of the best photos of 2024 so far:
Fraternity brothers are pelted by anti-Israel protesters at UNC Chapel Hill while protecting the United States flag as it is re-hoisted following its removal by protesters.
Well done, gentleman. 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0DiBQcVLBu
— Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) May 1, 2024
Photo originally from here! Follow Guillermo and read his story https://t.co/rh4F4M6YyR
— Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) May 1, 2024
UPDATE: There’s a GoFundMe to reward them with a party: Pi Kappa Phi Men Defended their Flag. Throw ’em a Rager.
At present there are 685 donors, totaling over $19,000. I wonder if GoFundMe will try to take this down. Expect major blowback if they do. Momentum has shifted.