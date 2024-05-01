May 1, 2024

RISE OF THE RESISTANCE:

UPDATE: There’s a GoFundMe to reward them with a party: Pi Kappa Phi Men Defended their Flag. Throw ’em a Rager.

At present there are 685 donors, totaling over $19,000. I wonder if GoFundMe will try to take this down. Expect major blowback if they do. Momentum has shifted.

Posted at 8:38 am by Glenn Reynolds