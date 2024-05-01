RISE OF THE RESISTANCE:

One of the best photos of 2024 so far:

Fraternity brothers are pelted by anti-Israel protesters at UNC Chapel Hill while protecting the United States flag as it is re-hoisted following its removal by protesters.

Well done, gentleman. 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0DiBQcVLBu

