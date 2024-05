OPEN BORDERS PROMOTING A POPULIST REVOLT IN IRELAND.

Plus:

The footage is fascinating btw and employs a traditional rural mixture of social pressure (public shaming, appeals to solidarity vs outsiders) with an undertow of looming violence. I assume the Land War went down similarly. pic.twitter.com/C5GICOtxO2 https://t.co/U0PMofruCL

— Aris Roussinos (@arisroussinos) April 30, 2024