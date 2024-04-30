IS THIS A BALDRICK REFERENCE? Dolan’s Digest: Is a Trump victory part of the left’s cunning plan?
Might be. But if it is a leftist plan, it will bite them, as hard as if it were a weasel who is a professor of cunningology at Oxford. Trust me.
