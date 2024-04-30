COLUMBIA NOW SHOWING SIGNS OF CONSIDERING THINKING ABOUT TAKING STEPS TO POSSIBLY ACQUIRE A BACKBONE:

April 30 statement from Ben Chang, University spokesperson. For the complete statement and further information, please visit the link: https://t.co/2a4cc4vLeg pic.twitter.com/rr0890AC1n — Columbia University (@Columbia) April 30, 2024

But:

Your top priority is safety? Random masked men broke into John Jay, a freshman dorm and dining hall, from outside campus on 114th street in the middle of last night. This is outrageous.https://t.co/i5QZfk5fJX — Artane (@Artane_33) April 30, 2024

Background: Columbia Students Storm University Building and Hoist Banner Calling for ‘Intifada.’