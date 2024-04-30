DON SURBER: The lesson from Columbia: The protest is not getting much traction for several reasons. “The first reason is nobody cares. Jim Carville had a rant on Twitter and he said of 15 issues people under 30 were asked to rank, young people listed the Palestinian war as No. 15. . . . The well-funded communists who organize these protests may as well be talking about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict.”

The Palestinians are the authors of their own misfortunes, and everyone knows it, even the people who won’t admit it.

Also, there’s a distinct shortage of giant puppets. How can you take a lefty protest seriously when they don’t bring the giant puppets?