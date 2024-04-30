LOOKING FOR A CRIMINAL/DUI LAWYER IN THE CHATTANOOGA/NORTH GEORGIA AREA? You can’t do better than my former student Meredith Mochel, criminal lawyer extraordinaire, who also serves as this blog’s Contributing Tik Tok Editor, which means that she follows Tik Tok so that I don’t have to, and shares clips with me that might interest other InstaPundit readers. I was speaking down her way a few years ago and I asked the public defender if he knew her and he responded that she had taken over a murder case from their office and done a truly amazing job. I was like well of course, she was my student. Helen and I get together with her from time to time, and it’s always fun to hear those two doing a deep dive on criminal forensics.

Her office is dog friendly, too.