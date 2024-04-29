DO THE LETTERS “F O” MEAN ANYTHING TO YOU? Shocking moment pro-Palestine protester tells counter-demonstrator ‘You’re just a white person, we don’t like white people’ at UCLA.
Oh, we know.
