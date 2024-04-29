GOOD FOR THEM: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jewish ASU frat boys speak out after viral video shows them helping cops throw away Gaza Glampers’ tents: “It’s our duty to help keep our freedoms secure. Jews should not have to feel threatened to hide on campus, when they call for ‘Jewish genocide’ the answer was extremely clear: help the police.”
