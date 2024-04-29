April 29, 2024

TWO WAPOs IN ONE!

C’mon – it’s 2024. Surely by now, Raichik knows that if you really want to get huge glowing profiles from the Washington Post, the way to do it is by threatening GOP congresspeople! WaPo Runs 5,000 Word Profile Of Man Imprisoned For Threatening Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In 2022, Josh Barro pondered: Are There Any Adults at the Washington Post? As Iowahawk noted around the same time, Barro was clearly asking the question rhetorically:

Posted at 2:35 pm by Ed Driscoll