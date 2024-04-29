TWO WAPOs IN ONE!

Where are all the defenders of free speech to defend Chaya from WP's abuse? "LGBTQ activists" link her to threats and attacks and WP just runs that crap with zero evidence. That's meant to shut down her speech and all of you know this. https://t.co/4dnuqq9byb — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 28, 2024

C’mon – it’s 2024. Surely by now, Raichik knows that if you really want to get huge glowing profiles from the Washington Post, the way to do it is by threatening GOP congresspeople! WaPo Runs 5,000 Word Profile Of Man Imprisoned For Threatening Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In 2022, Josh Barro pondered: Are There Any Adults at the Washington Post? As Iowahawk noted around the same time, Barro was clearly asking the question rhetorically: