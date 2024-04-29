MOSTLY BECAUSE EVEN HE KNOWS NO ONE REALLY BUYS HIS VERSION OF THINGS: Biden Forgets the All-Important Date of January 6th During Speech at High-End Democratic Fundraiser.
In addition to the memory conditions attendant on being a lych, of course.
MOSTLY BECAUSE EVEN HE KNOWS NO ONE REALLY BUYS HIS VERSION OF THINGS: Biden Forgets the All-Important Date of January 6th During Speech at High-End Democratic Fundraiser.
In addition to the memory conditions attendant on being a lych, of course.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.