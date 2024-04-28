YOU ARE FUNDING CAMPUS HATE: Well, if you pay your federal taxes, that is. Open the Books dug into the federal spending database and found that, for example, Columbia University got $5.7 billion from the feds between 2018 and 2022. Harvard, Yale and pretty every other school that has allowed anti-semitic demonstrations in recent weeks also got in on the beaucoup bucks. Check out my latest column on PJMedia.