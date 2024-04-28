JACK SMITH MAY HAVE A HUGE PROBLEM: Former Attorneys General Ed Meese and Michael Mukasey point out in an Amicus Brief that Special Counsel Jack Smith lacks credible authority to bring a case against former President Donald Trump:

“Those actions can be taken only by persons properly appointed as federal officers to properly created federal offices. Smith wields tremendous power, and effectively answers to no one,” Meese and Mukasey told the Supreme Court in their brief.

“However, neither Smith nor the position of special counsel under which he purportedly acts meets those criteria. And that is a serious problem for the rule of law, whatever one may think of the conduct at issue in Smith’s prosecution.”

The Epoch Times’ Naveen Athrappully notes that Justice Clarence Thomas raised the issue during the High Court’s hearing on the immunity of the President. One wonders if the forthcoming ruling on the immunity issue might prove to be more damaging to the Biden administration’s case against Trump than anybody expects.