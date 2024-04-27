TRY THAT IN A RED STATE: 69 overnight trespassing arrests after Israel-Hamas war protest at ASU Tempe.

Though to be honest, it’s not going much better for them in Boston: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says she directed police response at Emerson College encampment. “Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she directed police to take down an Emerson College student encampment for public safety reasons, thereby empowering the commissioner to make 108 arrests to enforce the city ordinance it was violating. Wu, in remarks Friday, reiterated her support for a police response the prior morning that has been criticized by some community members and city councilors, including the body’s President Ruthzee Louijeune, as being ‘heavy-handed.’ The mayor added that she was behind that response, which led to clashes between pro-Palestinian student protestors and police, and had been working closely with Emerson school officials and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox for several days before deciding to proceed with removal of the encampment.”

Wu has been a big lefty in the past, but I think her Asian-American constituents are dragging her to the center.