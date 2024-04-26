THE PRIORITIES OF THE VOTERS ARE SHARPLY DIFFERENT FROM THE PRIORITIES OF THE RULING CLASS: “Axios commissioned a Harris poll and discovered something unsurprising, even if the establishment was shocked. Americans support mass deportations of illegal aliens.”

Pretty much all of our institutions are now set up to ensure that the ruling class gets to enact its priorities instead of the voters’; that has worked so well that much of the ruling class is unaware of what the voters’ priorities even are.