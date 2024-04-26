DON SURBER: Trump, the Happy Warrior.

In New York, where Alvin the Chipmunk Bragg is trying him because a porn whore extorted money from him, the jolly times continued. The New York Post reported, “Trump vows to ‘straighten New York out’ while visiting bodega where clerk Jose Alba was hit with murder charge for stabbing an ex-con in self-defense.” Only public outcry forced Bragg to drop charges against the bodega clerk, who is now suing the bastard. Trump had them singing the national anthem in Harlem. Colin Kaepernick was the hardest hit.

But read all about the lawfare against him:

Using the courts to kill Donald Trump was well planned and coordinated by the White House. Unfortunately, the planner appears to be the incompetent Kamala Harris fresh off her job as border czar, which saw the largest invasion American history. The DC press is in denial of course. On Tuesday Politico said, “Trump and his allies like to complain these days that he is a victim of ‘lawfare’ — some sort of elaborate, multi-jurisdictional conspiracy involving federal and state prosecutors, private civil litigators and judges in different courts across the country to take him down through the court system. The media aids and abets it, in their telling.” And yet the trials are coordinated so that he is not in two courts at the same time. The press coverage, too, is coordinated, which was the whole point of the Politico story I cited, “Inside the Off-the-Record Calls Held by Anti-Trump Legal Pundits “Some of the country’s most prominent legal commentators are holding off-the-record sessions to hash out the latest twists and turns in Donald Trump’s legal saga.” By hash out, Politico meant agree to a narrative.

They continue to play Civilizational Jenga.