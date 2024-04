BOB GRABOYES: Columbia Delenda Est.

Related:

Nemat Shafik – @Columbia Prez only has 1 well-cited publication in her life, in Oxford Econ Papers 1994.

This paper is lifted almost entirely from a 1992 report coauthored with consultant not credited in the publication.

This is wholesale intellectual theft, not subtle plagiarism pic.twitter.com/ttqN3C7hFm — Ahmed Mushfiq Mobarak (@mushfiq_econ) April 26, 2024

There sure seems to be a lot of this stuff out there.