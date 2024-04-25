SHE’S BAAACK: Big Sister Returns: Criticism of My Work Is a Dire Threat to Democracy.

Remember the Biden Administration’s Ministry of Truth? Almost exactly two years ago, Joe Biden attempted to launch a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ within the Department of Homeland Security. The mission would focus on correcting what the Biden administration’s bureaucrats considering ‘disinformation’ and demand that tech platforms intervene to remove it.

Biden appointed supposed expert Nina Jankowicz as the “disinformation czar” to run the board, and … hilarity almost immediately followed. A quick search of Nina Jankowicz’ social media feed turned up her efforts to spike the Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020, calling it “a Russian influence op,” a “fairy tale,” and suggested six months later that it was part of a Kremlin election-influence operation. The next day, John dug up several videos of Jankowicz singing her way through various claims, among other oddities.

Within a week, Republicans in the Senate called this idea of speech control “un-American” and vowed to defund it. A fortnight or so later, Biden threw in the towel — and threw Jankowicz out, too. The very next day, coincidentally or not, NBC News reported that the Hunter laptop was real and spectacular.

After a brief bout of claiming victimhood over right-wing attacks, Jankowicz disappeared from the national scene. Now Jankowicz is back to reclaim the mantle of Big Sister, Luke Rosiak reported late yesterday at the Daily Wire, and wants to silence all critics in her new role, too. Because democracy depends on shutting down criticism, or something.