RIGGED: Republican AGs accuse Ed Dept. of partisan vote harvesting for Democrats: Biden administration’s effort to pay college students for get out the vote campus campaigns backed by left-wing activists. “Nearly 20 Republican state attorneys general have called on the U.S. Department of Education to rescind guidance telling administrators they can use federal funds to pay students for get-out-the-vote efforts. The seven-page letter essentially describes how the new allowance to hire college students to register voters through the Federal Work-Study Program would amount to partisan vote harvesting for Democrats.”