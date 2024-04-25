JOHN LUCAS: Negotiating with Uniformed and Well-Supplied Terrorists (not “Demonstrators”).

This “Bits and Pieces” will discuss three related matters surrounding the current take-overs of the Columbia University campus and other venues: (1) The perpetrators are terrorists, not “demonstrators,” (2) the uniforms they choose show their tribal affiliation with the Hamas butchers, and (3) the logistical support they are receiving from unidentified supporters and financiers. It will close with a modest proposal for action: Sue the bastards.