1960S PROTESTERS: “THE WHOLE WORLD IS WATCHING.”
Now:
Right now at Columbia: faculty members formed a chain to keep journalists out of the encampment. pic.twitter.com/2mJPisuVst
— Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) April 24, 2024
