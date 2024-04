DOD FUNDING CHINA’S BIOWARFARE RESEARCH: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) says the Pentagon and other federal agencies are sending billions of U.S. tax dollars to China, including the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) that gave us COVID-19, for research on militarizing pathogens capable of causing national and worldwide pandemics.

Question: Wouldn’t it be cheaper for everybody involved for our elites to just hand them the keys to the joint?