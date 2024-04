WELL, OF COURSE THEY WOULD. HOW VERY DARE YOU HAVE A VERIFIABLE IDENTITY AND PAST? In the Name of “Equity”, California Proposes to Ban Popular TSA Skipping Program.

Do you want to make illegal aliens with faked identities feel bad and more inferior? Well, do you? You’re probably a white supremacist and nationalist… Also does anyone have a pair of pliers? My tongue seems to be wedged in my cheek.