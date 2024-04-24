TRY THAT IN A RED STATE: Watch: Texas DPS Shows Up at a Pro-Hamas ‘Encampment,’ and Beautiful Chaos Follows.
Extremists part of the @Columbia CHAZ-style occupation chant support for Hamas terror:
“Al-Qassam, you make us proud, take another soldier out”
“We say justice, you say how? Burn Tel Aviv to the ground”
“Hamas, we love you. We support your rockets too”pic.twitter.com/YtNwzqYvNd
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 20, 2024
Palestinian activists TACKLED to the floor and arrested as Texas DPS troops make dozens of arrests as an unruly mob surround the officers and scream.
Hundreds of students have occupied the University of Texas- Austin and have been ordered to disperse.
Video: @RyanChandlerTV pic.twitter.com/lE3RIpgzEr
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 24, 2024