THERE ARE LIMITS: You Can Protest Republicans, But…Protesters Arrested Outside Schumer’s Residence. “For years, the Democrats have celebrated protesters harassing conservatives, using bullhorns outside conservative homes at all hours of the night. They encourage people to drive Republicans out of the public square. They piously proclaim that free speech means you can harass any Republican in any manner you like. Remember those protesters outside Amy Comey Barrett’s and Brett Kavanaugh’s houses? No biggie. But do the same to Chuck Schumer? You get arrested. He is the good guy, and he deserves peace and quiet.”

Plus: “When a Republican says ‘arrest them,’ we are fascists. When a Democrat says “arrest them,” they arrest them.”