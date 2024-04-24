MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN THAT GOES UP TONIGHT RECOMMENDS THAT JEWISH STUDENTS TRANSFER, BUT THIS GOES BEYOND THAT: Kids Are Giving Up on Elite Colleges—and Heading South.

Southern colleges also offer something Northerners rarely find at elite schools: an introduction to people who don’t think or behave exactly like them, but are welcoming nonetheless. When visiting her son Scott, a student at Elon University since 2022, Francine Katz’s interactions with students and teachers has changed her entire perspective on Southerners. “I might not agree with the politics in the South, but Northerners could really learn a lot from Southerners on how to treat people,” she says. Archie Glazer feels the same. After visiting several elite colleges in the Northeast this spring, he is trying to keep an open mind about where he’ll apply next year, but can’t get past his first impressions. “Everybody looked so miserable,” he says.

Yeah. Even when I was in law school, the Yale undergrads seemed unhappy and I felt sorry for them. Now it’s infinitely worse than it was then. And much more expensive!

Related: Go to a state school: The Ivy League and other elite private colleges are losing esteem — and they deserve it. “People have figured out that elite higher ed is cringe.”