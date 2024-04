REMEMBER WHEN THEY TOLD US ANTIBIOTICS WERE USELESS AGAINST VIRUSES? Neosporin ointment in the nose may help fight off respiratory viruses. “Lab animals whose noses were treated using neomycin — the main ingredient in over-the-counter Neosporin ointment — mounted a robust immune defense against both the COVID-19 virus and a highly virulent strain of influenza, researchers found.”

I remember mockery of doctors who prescribed Azithromycin for Covid.