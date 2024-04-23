I DON’T KNOW WHY IT’S UP TO COLUMBIA: Columbia has ‘made clear’ it ‘does not want NYPD’ on campus as pro-Hamas occupation takes over school.
Related: Columbia Jewish students told to flee campus as situation unravels.
I DON’T KNOW WHY IT’S UP TO COLUMBIA: Columbia has ‘made clear’ it ‘does not want NYPD’ on campus as pro-Hamas occupation takes over school.
Related: Columbia Jewish students told to flee campus as situation unravels.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.