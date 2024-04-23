I’M NOT EVEN SURE THIS IS SATIRE:

Columbia Admins Promise To Carefully Investigate Whether 'Let's Kill Every Jew We See On Campus' Chant Violates School's Conduct Policy — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 23, 2024

I mean, this is straight news: 54 Columbia Law Faculty Condemn Administration For Disciplinary Action Against Anti-Israel Student Protesters.

I mean, most of these people were probably all in for the “punch a Nazi” fad, but now they’re all in for a “kill the Jews” protest. If these were right-leaning students, the faculty would be applauding.