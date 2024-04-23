SOME PEOPLE ARE TERRIBLE AT WRITING THEIR GIVE SEND GO PLEAS: Please Help Us With Medical Expenses.

Partly because they’re incredibly uncomfortable in asking. I’ve known this couple for I think 14 years now. Ever since I’ve known them, they’ve wanted children, but because the wife was medically sterilized against her will while still a minor, they had to save and work for this goal. Because of how long it took, it’s not likely to do well and the initial attempt left them flat broke. They need help to pay expenses already incurred and perhaps to rescue something from the previous debacle by managing at least one child.

I know — trust me I know — we’re all tapped out and pinched beyond all reason in this fourth year of Bidenomics. But these are real people, and for reasons they didn’t choose or create, their dream of being parents is almost unobtainable. Not quite, but almost.

If you can, please help. If you can’t, would you consider sharing the link and praying for them and that they get to have a family? Thank you.