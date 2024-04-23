BY WHAT RIGHT DOES THIS JUDGE HAVE ANY POWER, BUT BY THOSE GRANTED IN THE CONSTITUTION: NYC Man Convicted Over Gunsmithing Hobby After Judge Says 2nd Amendment ‘Doesn’t Exist in This Courtroom’.
In other words, is this judge a moron or a villain?
