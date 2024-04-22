THE 21ST CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT AS I’D HOPED: Driving Dystopia: Connected Vehicle Data Now Up For Grabs By Intelligence Agencies.
Also, the Internet Of Things sucks.
THE 21ST CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT AS I’D HOPED: Driving Dystopia: Connected Vehicle Data Now Up For Grabs By Intelligence Agencies.
Also, the Internet Of Things sucks.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.