OH, COLUMBIA: Columbia Professors Declare Solidarity With Student Protesters and Call for Shafik’s Resignation. “A group of Columbia University professors held a rally Monday to express solidarity with the anti-Semitic students suspended for holding unauthorized protests on campus and to lambaste university president Minouche Shafik for cracking down on them.”
Columbia University is seemingly letting students do whatever they want on campus as long as they oppose Israel but they just deactivated a Jewish professors access card @ShaiDavidai because apparently being on campus while Jewish breaks the rules. pic.twitter.com/d1i78arQ4p
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 22, 2024