April 23, 2024

OH, COLUMBIA: Columbia Professors Declare Solidarity With Student Protesters and Call for Shafik’s Resignation. “A group of Columbia University professors held a rally Monday to express solidarity with the anti-Semitic students suspended for holding unauthorized protests on campus and to lambaste university president Minouche Shafik for cracking down on them.”

Posted at 8:00 am by Glenn Reynolds