HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Outspoken Jewish professor barred from Columbia campus — but administration turns blind eye to even bigger tent city springing up.
Related:
The people that stabbed a Jewish woman in the eye with a Palestine flag have been calling Trump supporters nazis for 8 years. https://t.co/kJRfhPbX48
— Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) April 22, 2024
A Jewish Yale student stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag, then protestors actually block Jewish Students from entering in a scene that mirrors 1938 when Nazis blocked Jewish Students from entering Vienna University. The Democrat Party has literally become the Nazi Party. pic.twitter.com/ShNjEDhkYv
— 🇺🇸🇺🇸Red White and True News🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RWTNews) April 22, 2024