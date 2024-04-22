THINGS I LIKE: Hexclad Pans. I bought one of these skillets about a year ago. I’d been using a Greenpan, which worked well when new but lost its nonstick qualities. You could use a special sponge to “rejuvenate” it, and it kind of worked, but not as well as I’d like.

The Hexclad is as good as new after a year, and is entirely dishwasher safe. (The Greenpan says you really shouldn’t put it in the dishwasher regularly.) And don’t tell me I should use a cast iron pan, because in my house, everything winds up in the dishwasher eventually, no matter how many times I repeat that it shouldn’t go there. But very happy with the Hexclad pan. I have their griddle too, and it also works well. My only complaint about the griddle is that the stainless steel band around the top that isn’t nonstick gets burnt-on grease, and that’s hard to clean. Doesn’t interfere with the function, just annoying.