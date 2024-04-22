SHADY: Bloomberg, JPMorgan, BlackRock Got Favored Access to Data From BLS Economist. “An economist from the Bureau of Labor Statistics corresponded on data related to a key US inflation gauge with major Wall Street firms like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BlackRock Inc., raising questions about equitable access to economic information.”
