ABOUT THAT UKRAINE AID PACKAGE: There is only one Member of the House of Representatives who was born in Ukraine, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.). She voted against that $95 billion foreign aid package approved by the lower chamber over the weekend. Ben Johnson at the Washington Stand has more.
