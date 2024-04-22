IT’S EVEN WORSE THAN THE INTELLECTUAL ROT: The Moral Rot at the Heart of Our Elite Institutions.

Related:

Having covered Yale in 2015, when the social justice-coded position was that a polite email about Halloween costumes ruined the safe space students needed to learn, it's staggering to see the scenes like this from left-activists (not sure if they are students or not), and no… https://t.co/QLfshpgDxN — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) April 21, 2024

Heard outside Columbia University last night: "Never forget the 7th of October. That will happen not 1 more time, not 5 more times, not 10, not 100, not 1,000, but 10,000 times! The 7th of October is going to be every day for you" pic.twitter.com/7rYJTwlz4x — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) April 19, 2024

Plus: “None of this is actually a response to Israel’s response to 10/7. It started on 10/8, with students and professors proudly standing up and declaring that this is what decolonization looks like and that the Hamas attack was exhilarating. It was the bloodlust that called them; it is about the destruction of our society that they so strongly desire.”

UPDATE:

A lot of Jewish friends, especially those who are finally awake after 10/7, say things like "how is this America?" or "It's so scary that this Jew-hatred is happening everywhere." But it's very much NOT "America" and it absolutely is NOT happening "everywhere." In south Florida,… — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 22, 2024

Important read. The largest Israeli flag I know of in my county hangs in an Evangelical church. Our extremely vocal and demonstrative enemies want us Jews to believe we’re isolated and endangered. This is false. We actually surrounded by friends. https://t.co/q7lQKMHSaN — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) April 22, 2024

Related: In red America, standing up for Israel isn’t controversial.