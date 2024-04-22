April 22, 2024

IT’S EVEN WORSE THAN THE INTELLECTUAL ROT: The Moral Rot at the Heart of Our Elite Institutions.

Plus: “None of this is actually a response to Israel’s response to 10/7. It started on 10/8, with students and professors proudly standing up and declaring that this is what decolonization looks like and that the Hamas attack was exhilarating. It was the bloodlust that called them; it is about the destruction of our society that they so strongly desire.”

