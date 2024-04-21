ALL THAT TALK ABOUT PEDOS IN HIGH PLACES IS JUST CRAZY CONSPIRACY STUFF: Former senior policy advisor to Obama White House charged with child sex offences in British court: Rahamim ‘Rami’ Shy, 46, co-ordinated the US’s strategy to combat terrorists. “Shy, a US citizen, who lives in New Jersey, worked for the White House under president Barack Obama and secretary of state Hillary Clinton, was arrested in late February by Bedfordshire Police. He was charged the following day and appeared at Luton Crown Court via video-link from HMP Bedford on Friday wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit.”