TRUTH:

They didn't miss it. They helped foment it. https://t.co/j8g2EhkFso — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 21, 2024

Related:

Biden says the tiki torch whites in Charlottesville was the reason he ran for President. Now he can’t even be bothered to have a Sister Souljah moment with his own side over their antisemitism at Columbia, Harvard, MIT, etc. He’d rather burden the working class with their debt. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 21, 2024

Plus:

We should see @mkraju asking every member of the Squad about this, and when they refuse to condemn or obfuscate, he should ask every person in Democratic leadership what they think about those responses. https://t.co/Cb8TY5XmdI — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 21, 2024

And:

Why are people surprised about this? Socialist revolutions are always led by the brat children of the rich. https://t.co/7X3W0E1Fxt — James Lindsay, full varsity (@ConceptualJames) April 20, 2024

Gird your loins. I will say, they may try something like that, but the country as a whole is sick of this bullshit, and I don’t think they’ll get much sympathy if they get a beat-down from blue-state police departments. And if they don’t, it’ll probably just throw the election to Trump.