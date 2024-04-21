FOLLOW THE “SCIENCE:” Police Website Reveals CDC Suppressing Defensive Gun Use Data.
If you can’t trust the CDC — well, then it’s a day ending in ‘y.’
FOLLOW THE “SCIENCE:” Police Website Reveals CDC Suppressing Defensive Gun Use Data.
If you can’t trust the CDC — well, then it’s a day ending in ‘y.’
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.