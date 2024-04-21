WHERE WOKE POLITICS HAS LED:

I just got sent this from a Columbia chat: pic.twitter.com/xpndY9ng0E — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 21, 2024

You know perfectly well that if there were mobs telling black students to go back to Africa on the Columbia campus, they’d be met with flamethrowers.

Related: Why America’s Richest Universities Are Protecting Hate-Filled Foreign Students.

UPDATE: Columbia rabbi warns Jewish students to go home, don’t come back to campus because of ‘extreme antisemitism.’