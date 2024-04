IS IT NOW A CRIME TO BE A JEW IN LONDON? PRETTY MUCH. “At a ‘pro-Palestine’ march on Saturday, a Jewish man was threatened with arrest, supposedly because his mere presence was ‘antagonising’ the protesters and breaching the peace.”

I remember 20 years ago when people like Melanie Phillips were talking about “Londonistan” they were treated as extremist alarmists. Have you noticed that the “extremist alarmists” keep turning out to be right?