YEP:
The people who rule the world have a secret handshake. oday ouyay owknay ethay ecretsay ordsway? https://t.co/RfDsTczC6q
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) April 20, 2024
YEP:
The people who rule the world have a secret handshake. oday ouyay owknay ethay ecretsay ordsway? https://t.co/RfDsTczC6q
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) April 20, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.