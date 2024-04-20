HARVARD NEEDS A RON DESANTIS, BUT A MITT ROMNEY WOULD BE AN IMPROVEMENT OVER WHAT THEY’VE GOT NOW: Harvard needs a new president. I suggest Mitt Romney.

As the grandson of Holocaust survivors and president of the American Jewish Congress, I find it devastating that Harvard has failed to vigorously address the unchecked antisemitism on campus. Anyone who has studied there can attest that Harvard is not an antisemitic institution. I never for a moment felt oppressed or marginalized as a student on the Harvard campus. But to my dismay, recent years have seen an unconscionable spike in — and even worse, an administrative tolerance of — hate speech directed at Jews, including targeting Jewish students. The university’s response has thus far been ramshackle and unproductive, to put it mildly.

Harvard has problems, and Harvard is a problem.