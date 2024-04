EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Niger’s Eviction of U.S. Commandos, Drones Derails America’s Counterterror Strategy: Washington eyes contingency plan to shift forces to defensive ring around West African countries hardest hit by al Qaeda, Islamic State.

The Biden Administration has allowed our enemies to steal a march on us in many parts of Africa.

Flashback: “But the truth is, when we’re engaged with the Chinese, we get an airport. And when we’re engaged with you guys, we get a lecture.”