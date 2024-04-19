ALAN DERSHOWITZ: Universities like Columbia must end the double standard and stop tolerating campus antisemitism.

Columbia University’s president and other college administrators have stated that the chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is permissible political speech.

On an abstract level, they are correct.

It is also permissible for white supremacists to demand all blacks be sent back to Africa and all Muslims to Saudi Arabia.

The First Amendment protects homophobic, sexist and transphobic speech too.

But would any school permit such bigoted chants?

Imagine what would happen if a group of white-supremacist students demanded South Africa be returned to white apartheid control: “From the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean, South Africa should be free of BLACKS and returned to WHITE control!”

Would it take action against such racists?

Of course it would.

The racist diversity, equity and inclusion bureaucracy and its bigoted brother “intersectionality” would demand it, and the school would comply.

So the issue is not one of abstract free speech.

It is whether the school applies the same standard to Jews, blacks, gays and other minorities.