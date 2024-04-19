2024 JURISPRUDENCE: Left Freaks After SCOTUS Rules 9-0 That Reverse Discrimination Is Good Cause for Lawsuit. “The left should be celebrating a lawsuit extending employees’ right to sue over discrimination based on skin color or sex. Instead, they’re alarmed. Because this will limit their ability to discriminate against whites and men.”
