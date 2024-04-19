COLUMBIA: Columbia Students Call on President Shafik To Restore Order on Campus: ‘We do not feel safe walking to nor around campus.’
Related: Arab-Israeli Journalist Assaulted at Columbia University, Forced To Cancel Speech: ‘Instead of a lecture, I went to file a police complaint,’ Yoseph Haddad said.
Plus:
The Ivy League, the envy of the world, with students lining up to try to gain admission
Because who wouldn't want an "education" like this?
— Laura עם ישראל חי (@FinstenLaura) April 19, 2024
When people make threats like that, believe them, and act accordingly.