April 20, 2024

COLUMBIA: Columbia Students Call on President Shafik To Restore Order on Campus: ‘We do not feel safe walking to nor around campus.’

Related: Arab-Israeli Journalist Assaulted at Columbia University, Forced To Cancel Speech: ‘Instead of a lecture, I went to file a police complaint,’ Yoseph Haddad said.

Plus:

When people make threats like that, believe them, and act accordingly.

Posted at 8:00 am by Glenn Reynolds